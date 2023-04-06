Only about 200 tickets are left for the Search for the Perfect Pint event at Port Moody City Hall on May 5.
The fundraising event began in 2004 and is organized by the Port Moody Rotary Club, and caters to beer enthusiasts.
All proceeds are put back into the community, supporting other local events and organizations, said organizer Alan Kabatoff.
“It’s been a super successful event for the past 15 years. It helped evolve Brewers Row,” Kabatoff said. “Right now, we are about a month away and we’re close to 400 tickets sold.”
Tickets cost $50, and everything is included in the ticket prices – no tokens needed.
Approximately 20 breweries are set to attend the event, along with several food vendors from local restaurants.
Beer experts will walk attendees through the tasting process, and share expertise on the different flavour, styles and brew processes.
Ticket sales are capped at 600, and the event in 2022 was sold out two weeks before the event, Kabatoff said.
The 2023 event is slated to run from 6 to 9 p.m. with live music throughout.
Local initiatives supported by the event include youth, seniors, education, food security, and environmental programs.
The fundraising also supports the rotary club’s international projects for clean water, literacy, and women’s health projects.
More information can be found by contacting Kabatoff at Alan.K@telus.net or 604-802-8114.