Residents of Souris-Glenwood and visitors to the municipality will have the chance to take part in a flight of fancy Sept. 23-25, as part of the community’s 31st annual Scarecrow Days.
The event, which takes place in the Souris-Glenwood municipality, located 46 kilometres southwest of Brandon, has always been a themed occasion, and this year’s “fables and fairytales” theme kicks off Sept. 23 with an outdoor Beauty and the Beast Dragon Ball, sponsored by Whitfield Drugs. Along with music and dancing, there will also be a chance for visitors to take in a jousting tournament and a “Damsels in Distress” and “Know Your Fairytale” games, with winners receiving cash prizes.
That evening will also feature spot dances, dragon burgers, signature drinks and pictures with Roary, the Whitfield Drugs dragon who stands six feet high and five feet wide.
“He roars, spews smoke, and some say he even talks,” Monique Perey, director of community relations for Whitfield Drugs, told the Sun.
The evening, which costs $10 to attend, will also see the planning committee crown a festival king and queen.
Tickets are available for purchase at Whitfield Drugs, Plaza Petals, Lagasse’s Studio of Fine Art and LT’s Corner Store.
Saturday begins with a town-wide garage sale and scarecrow-decorating contest. There will also be merchant sidewalk sales, an outdoor photo opportunity and free coffee and donuts at Pharmasave.
In addition, festivalgoers can enjoy farmers and artisan markets, and a kids zone featuring face painting and bouncy castles, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Anyone with an artistic leaning can take part in colouring contests, sponsored by Lagasse’s Studio of Fine Art. There will also be mythical games, a story time and photo opportunities with Roary. A pie-eating contest for kids and adults will offer hungry eventgoers a chance to win cash prizes. Sunday will wrap up with a breakfast buffet and a car show
For Loretta Turner, president of the Souris-Glenwood Chamber of Commerce, seeing Scarecrow Days come to fruition for another year is thrilling.
“Thirty-one consecutive years is a long time for an annual community event. The theme [the committee] picked this year — fables and fairytales — is very exciting to build the event and scarecrows around.”
Cindy Russell, chair of this year’s Scarecrow Days, said planning the event has brought out the best in the community.
“Everyone is eager and excited and we can’t get everything planned fast enough. We know this event is a fan favourite and is well-attended by all the communities surrounding us. There are so many fun activities planned and we invite everyone to come out and join us for this awesome weekend.”
Some events and sponsors for Souris Scarecrow Days have yet to be determined. Updates can be found on the Souris and Glenwood Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and the Souris Scarecrow Days Facebook group.