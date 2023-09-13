ST. MARY’S — The secretary of the St. Mary’s Trail Association says $3,124 in new funding from the provincial government will go a long way towards maintaining the 6.5-kilometre nature hike near Aspen, at a time when nature, itself, can be unpredictable.
“After Fiona, we had to close for a few weeks because it was impassable,” said Charlene Porter, who received news about the operating grant from the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage (CCTH) last week. “It’s these grants that keep us going.”
Porter noted that, while the funding is “not as much” as past provincial contributions, it will help maintain the association’s non-profit status and contribute to its liability insurance costs, “which are going up, up, up.”
Indeed, she noted, “We have had some significant weather events... During Fiona, significant large trees fell across the trail. Volunteers spent days out there, and we had to hire an excavator to lift them because they were too big to manually take care of.”
While much of this specific restoration work was covered by federal disaster funding, she said, “There’s always something to do... even with normal Nova Scotia weather. There are alders always growing up, surfaces wearing down, erosion, gas for the saws, replacing boards on the bridges, inspections...It all costs money.”
Porter said the association — incorporated in 2008 with a Letter of Authority from the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources — needs anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 a year to ensure that the “shared-use nature trail” along the former rail line between Highway #7 and the Cameron Lakes near the Guysborough/St. Mary’s district border is “maintained in good and workmanlike manner,” free of litter and obstructions.
“The amount varies each year,” she noted. “But, we rely on grants and gifts, donations and volunteer labour to build and maintain the trail, erect signs, bridges, picnic and comfort stations, trail heads, access points, etc. [Money] comes from Trans Canada Trail, Off Highway Vehicle Infrastructure Fund, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, ATV Association of NS, municipal grants, CCTH, private businesses and others.”
The association’s long-range goal is to extend the trail another 12 kilometres to the Pictou County line. “We’ve applied for a letter of authority for that,” Porter said. “We still have to work out some things. It’s a long process.”