An early morning fire left a Woodstock couple homeless, destroying their mobile home, a motor home and three vehicles.
Woodstock Fire Department Chief Harold McLellan said his fire crew responded to the blaze on Walnut Street, off Moffat Drive, on the town’s south side at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13.
The chief said the front of the older-style mobile home was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
He said the couple living there escaped the burning structure and were outside when the fire crews arrived.
“Thankfully, she had gotten up and thought she smelled smoke,” McLellan said.
He said multiple cats also escaped the burning trailer.
McLellan said the fire spread to three vehicles and a motorhome.
While he didn’t deem the fire suspicious, McLellan requested the Fire Marshal’s Office investigators attend the scene, citing the significant monetary loss caused by the blaze.
He said it is too early to determine the cause of the fire, noting he is still awaiting the Fire Marshal’s report.
McLellan said the fire department also contacted the Canadian Red Crows to assist the couple.
Dan Bedell, the Red Cross Atlantic communications director, said volunteers helped the couple with emergency purchases, such as clothing and food. He said the couple is staying with relatives for the time being.
Bedell said Red Cross volunteers had a busy day on Saturday, with at least a half dozen people displaced by fires.
He said a 3 a.m. blaze at a five-unit townhouse complex in Petit Rocher, north of Bathurst, displaced several tenants.