The Township of Brock is experiencing an increase in complaints involving stray, abandoned and at large animals throughout the municipality.
Sarah Jones, supervisor of bylaw enforcement and canine control, said over the last couple of years, there has been an alarming increase in abandoned dogs, particularly multiple breeds’ medium-sized dogs aged six months to two years.
Jones said that the root cause of this surge can be traced back to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The suspicion is that during COVID-19, a large amount of people purchased puppies and then when they had to return to work, they didn't have time for these animals,” she said.
The abandoned dogs, which show “behavioural issues and lack of socialization,” have left the shelter full to the brim for almost the past 18 months, causing it to struggle financially in terms of feeding, housing and providing medical care for the pets.
Moreover, the supervisor said that the escalating costs of pet food, medical care, and other supplies, coupled with an increase in staff time, have stretched the shelter resources to their limits. However, the pandemic is not alone in taking the blame. Jones said that during COVID, people illegally bred puppies.
“Some would be licensed, but some were breeding animals to make a profit during a time when there was an increase in demand. A lot of people overbred and started breeding dogs to make them available,” she said.
According to her, the current main issue is that the shelter doesn’t have enough space to accommodate or intake new animals because the animals the shelter already has are not being claimed.
“People are not adopting, so the main issue is availability for new incoming animals in need,” she said.
Jones called upon the community to consider adoption and highlighted the availability of wonderful dogs seeking forever homes.
“Our animal shelter is full of wonderful animals available for adoption, and we would really love the community to come in and adopt a new friend. That's the best way people can help,” she said.
People interested in adoption can go to Brock Township Animal Shelter’s Facebook page to find pets up for adoption.
Another way to help the animals in need and the shelter is to donate pet food and supplies directly to the shelter located at 99 Elliott St., Cannington, Brock.
People can also help monetarily by donating to “Sick and Injured Animal Fund” where 100% of donations received are used to directly support the emergency medical treatment of sick and injured animals as well as support toward spay, neutering, vaccination, and enrichment of shelter animals.
The township has released a list to assist pet owners in ensuring the safety, security, health and well-being of pets.
• LICENSING: All dogs more than six months old residing in Brock must be licensed annually, with tags affixed to their collars as per Animal Control Bylaw 2446-2012-PP Section 2. Failure to comply may result in fines under the bylaw.
• OFF LEASH/AT LARGE: Pets must be supervised and leashed at all times (Section 3), and prohibited from roaming public areas.
• VETERINARY CARE: Regular veterinary care, including checkups and vaccinations, is mandated under both the bylaw and provincial animal welfare laws.
• SPAY AND NEUTER: While not legally obligatory, responsible pet owners are encouraged to spay/neuter their pets to prevent overpopulation. Breeding within Brock requires a licence.
• CARE OF ANIMALS: Pet owners must maintain a clean, suitable environment with proper care, food, water, shelter, warmth, exercise, attention, and veterinary care (Section 5). Neglecting these necessities may lead to fines, municipal bylaw charges, or Provincial Animal Welfare Act/Criminal Code charges.