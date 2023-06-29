Tiny councillors are getting equipped to dig their heels in the sand against digging equipment on beaches.
During the recent committee of the whole meeting, Coun. Kelly Helowka requested staff to explore administrative monetary penalties, or AMPs, for municipal law enforcement.
“I understand that there’s a few municipalities that are utilizing the AMPs program in lieu of the Provincial Offenses Act,” Helowka explained. “I know the town of Innisfil is doing it, and they’re having some success.
“I’m just wondering if there’s a chance that at some point in the next year or so that we could… do a staff report on maybe adopting this procedure? Because we could definitely increase fines for people who are trying to move big equipment on our beaches," said Helowka.
An interim control bylaw for shoreline development was passed recently, with council’s intent to curb new development on Tiny beaches; however, existing permits to build on beach fronts were grandfathered in and allowed to continue.
Earlier in the week, township residents reacted to a social media photo of an excavator at a Balm Beach parking spot, in proximity to a contentious waterfront property where private construction has been occurring for years.
When asked by council what AMPs were, two different definitions were provided.
Coun. Helowka, a retired RCMP officer, explained that along with the Canadian Border Service Agency: “We’ve utilized this on a number of occasions where we didn’t think we were going to get significant jail time from people who were importing large amounts of cigarettes or alcohol. Basically it’s an administrative function… we could actually add it to the property tax of the property (if implemented properly).”
Chief municipal law enforcement officer Steve Harvey gave context from a municipal lens.
“I’m not as familiar with that (federal) utilization of AMPs,” Harvey admitted, “but when AMPs came to municipal it was intended to start off as being used in the parking industry to take things out of the court system, and be a more streamlined way of doing things. But it very quickly evolved into dealing with bylaws, so a lot of the urban areas are using it more for that.”
Harvey further stated that AMPs were being explored by Tiny staff, but only for inclusion into the tumultuous short-term rental program which was currently in its first year of licensing and regulation and with a report to be delivered later in the year for council’s consideration.
“We don’t want to bite off more than we can chew to start,” said Harvey. “Right now, STRs are top of our mind.”
Another aspect Harvey explained with implementing AMPs for short-term rentals, since they only affected township residents, was to add to property taxes if left unpaid.
“What a lot of places are doing now is putting both options in your bylaw, and depending on the circumstance, apply the right hammer for the right situation.
Mayor Dave Evans also approved of Helowka’s suggestion for AMPs, relating that a conversation with Newmarket Mayor John Taylor in April alerted Evans and CAO Robert Lamb to the effectiveness of AMPs when paired with speed radar for that municipality.
Short-term rental information, including policies and bylaws, are available on the municipal website.
Information on shoreline development, including the interim control bylaw, can be found on the Construction on the Beach page located on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.