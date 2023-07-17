For the August long weekend the Living Skies Come Alive fireworks and drone shows will be happening at the Moosomin & District Regional Park.
Both nights will have two different shows, and also feature different live performances.
On Saturday August 5, the live band Odd Man Out will be playing throughout the night, starting at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks and drone show will begin at 10 p.m.
On Sunday August 6, Blu Beach Band will be playing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and the fireworks and drone show will start at 10 p.m.
The organizing committee said people should come out for both nights as both shows will be different.
“We talked to North Star Fireworks & Entertainment and they said it’s going to be two different drone shows,” said Jamie Hintz of the organizing committee.
“Then on Sunday night the fireworks will be different, the show will be bigger and two minutes longer.
“We budgeted more money for the Sunday night so it should be different. We were worried that it was going to be the same, but they kind of changed it.”
Advance passes are $20 for each day. After July 29, tickets will be sold for $25. Children ages five and under will be free of charge.
Tickets are available at Moosomin Regional Park Toll Booth, The World-Spectator, Mullet’s Home Hardware, and Pharmasave in Moosomin.
In addition to the shows, there will also be kids activities, food trucks and local vendors on site.
Karen Hebert said the committee is hoping for a good crowd for the shows.
“We’re hoping for the best. I don’t know if we’re going to get the crowd we had before, but there sure is a lot of interest,” she said.
“I’m hoping 3,000 to 4,000 people per night. I think our last one we had was over 5,000 people per night.
"The camp sites are booked, I don’t know how many are in the overflow now, but we’re definitely booking up.”