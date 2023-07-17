The Chatham-Kent Municipal Administration has been tasked to prepare a report with the costs, levels of enforcement and regulations, and health aspects of adopting a by-law to allow backyard chickens in urban and rural residential settings.
Chatham-Kent Council voted 11-4 at the July 10 meeting to support South Kent Councillor Anthony Ceccacci’s motion for administration to bring back a report next spring.
“By approving this motion, it’s not saying we’re going ahead with backyard chickens, but we’re going to have information to make an educated decision to support the administration’s recommendations,” Ceccacci said.
Raising poultry is currently restricted to zoned agricultural property in Chatham-Kent.
In February, Ceccacci first brought a motion forward in response to Shrewsbury area residents Mark Wright and Daniel Vaughan receiving by-law infraction citations for having chickens on their residential properties.
Council voted 17-0 at its Feb. 6 meeting to support Ceccacci’s motion to conduct the survey, direct administration to investigate by-laws in other municipalities and consult with Chatham-Kent Pubic Health for recommendations.
Public Health and the Kent Federation of Agriculture both expressed their opposition to a backyard chicken by-law due to health concerns over the elevated risk of infectious diseases transmission.
An online survey on Let’s Talk CK in April and May drew a total of 4,988 participants, 68 percent of whom said they were in favour of backyard chickens and 46 percent who said they were interested in having backyard chickens.
A public open house was held in Blenheim on June 29, drawing 50 residents.
Ceccacci said his motion took into consideration public feedback, concerns about avian flu and Chatham-Kent’s animal control contract being up for renewal in March 2024.
The motion directs administration to bring back a report in the spring with the associated costs of a backyard chicken program, options for different levels of enforcement and regulations and an update from Public Health on the avian flu and other health-related issues.
“In addition, the report will include options of different ways to implement a backyard chicken program, including status quo,” Ceccacci said.
Ceccacci’s motion also recommends that administration include its best option when the request for proposal for animal control services goes out late in 2023 or early 2024.
“I know that a lot of people in the public probably won’t appreciate the comment, but I think that saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’ right now is premature,” Ceccacci said after reading his motion.
“There are too many variables when it comes to costing and enforcement,” said Ceccacci. “I just don’t think we’re at a spot right now, with the avian flu and other concerns, that we should just say ‘yes’ right now. We need to have all the information in place.”
The staff report to Council stated backyard chickens are permitted in 26 of Ontario’s 444 municipalities, the closest being Sarnia.
East Kent’s Steve Pinsonneault, South Kent’s Ryan Doyle and Ceccacci, Chatham’s Conor Allin, Amy Finn, Brock McGregor and Michael Bondy, West Kent’s Lauren Anderson, North Kent’s Rhonda Jubenville and Jamie McGrail and Wallceburg’s Aaron Hall all voted in favour.
Mayor Darrin Canniff, East Kent’s John Wright, Chatham’s Allyson Storey and Wallaceburg’s Carmen McGregor opposed.
South Kent’s Trevor Thomson and Chatham’s Marjorie Crew did not participate in Monday’s meeting, while Melissa Harrigan remains on paid leave.
Past Councils defeated motions to allow backyard chickens in urban and rural residential settings in 2013 and 2020.
To view administration’s full report to Council, including survey responses and letters from Public Health, the KFA and other agencies, go online to www.chatham-kent.ca and click on the ‘Local Government’ on the main bar, scroll down to ‘Council Meetings,’ click on July 10 in the calendar, click on ‘Agenda’ and scroll down to Item 18 ‘A’, Backyard Chickens information report.