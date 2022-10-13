A $600,000 study has been commissioned to explore a potential expansion of the industrial park in St. George.
The study, which will be carried out by a New Brunswick-based engineering company, is expected to consist of in-depth research and will take at least six months to finish, according to Jason Gaudet, the town's chief administrative officer. It will also consist of environmental impact assessments to help the town determine the costs and possibilities of constructing infrastructure to support an expansion like roads and sewage lines, as well as identify potential new water sources like a wellfield or another lagoon.
About $360,000 – or 60 per cent of the study cost – is being funded by the federal government, while about $198,000 – or 33 per cent – is being covered by the province. Gaudet said the municipality's share is $40,020 – or 6.67 per cent – of the study cost.
St. George council gave the green light at a Tuesday night meeting to proceed with the study, but before it did, Mayor John Detorakis reminded council that there was previously a discussion about consulting with a lawyer to make sure that if the project moves to its second phase – construction – then the cost of the development will be shared by the residents of the new municipality of Eastern Charlotte and not just the people who live in St. George.
"I just want to inform you that it took some time to learn that our town lawyer is vacationing in Florida until November and she is not engaging in any sort of business with the town," Detorakis said, noting the town lawyer directed him to two other municipal lawyers to help with the matter "and I personally contacted them and they both declined, which is kind of interesting."
The Town of St. George has now placed an inquiry to McInnes Cooper seeking the same legal help, he added.
During the meeting, St. George Coun. Sam Rubin said the town had "waited nine months" to get the OK to do the study.
"This part of the project needs to go forward," he said.
"6.67 percent [funding], unheard of, unheard of," he added, noting this funding percentage is for the Town of St. George and may not be the same for Eastern Charlotte.
Rubin later told the Telegraph-Journal that if the study results in finding a possible water source in the industrial park, then that would also help in reducing the pressure on the Magaguadavic River Lake Utopia aquifer.
According to Gaudet, the aquifer is currently the only source of water for the town and the industrial park, and through this study, there could be a possibility of finding "a whole other aquifer."
Possible expansion about helping 'facilitate growth'
Inside the St. George industrial park is the True North salmon processing plant.
A major expansion at the facility is currently being wrapped up, according to Joel Richardson, vice-president of public relations at Cooke Inc. He said the company began working on the expansion during the pandemic and has invested $44 million into the project that aims to double the plant's production footprint.
Such an expansion called for "an upgrade" to its own wastewater treatment facility, Richardson said, which is connected to the wastewater treatment lagoon and the settling pond at the industrial park.
Richardson said the current lagoon is sufficient for the company's present use, but since both the lagoon and the settling pond are owned by the Town of St. George, an expansion or creation of another lagoon, pending the results of the study, would help in creating future opportunities for new industries, as well as their expansion.
Cooke has more than 1,200 employees in Charlotte County, Richardson said, and expanding the facility can bring more jobs and more households to the area.
Gaudet said the hope is to increase employment and grow the economy for the upcoming entity of Eastern Charlotte.
"That's what we are looking to do, to support businesses here and help them facilitate growth."