Like many bands, the Freedom Convoy decided to have an anniversary tour this year that once again took the form of a protest. MP for Bow River, Martin Shields, spoke about the original protest as well as the anniversary.
“The one in the capital occurred when I was there. I think the media reported 100 to 200 people came and as the other groups come in protest those people came and followed law and order and protested as any group can or individuals can do in this country as they do on Parliament Hill,” said Shields. “There was a protest again a year after the convoy, and it happened as far as I understand in a very legal way. Security was there to make sure that there was no challenges or problems, and the people that came were able to protest as they are allowed to do.”
Shields then went into detail about how this protest was a lot shorter and more manageable than the previous time they were in Ontario.
“It occurred on a weekend Saturday-Sunday. It happened for a few hours on each day as often protests do on weekends or during the week. We had protests that happened during the week and we had protest that happened on the weekend. This one happened for a few hours on the Saturday and Sunday from (what) my understanding is.”
To end things off, Shields also mentioned their interest in seeing what the report would have to say about the Freedom Convoy’s first multi-week long protest that occurred in 2022.
“It will be interesting to read the report that’s coming out that is investigating that,” said Shields. “Will be very interested in their findings as they had a hearing. We’re waiting with great interest to see what they believe happened and what should’ve happened and recommendations that they may make. Will be very interested to see as it was going through, as you realized it went through a long process with a lot of witnesses, police, security people involved in the protest, people who live in the community. It will be interesting to see what that report says about what happened during the three weeks.”