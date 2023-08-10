Family and friends of a Sudbury businessman have started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for an anti-cancer medication not covered under the Ontario Drug Benefit program.
Mike Kusinskis is a father of two and a veteran with the Royal Canadian Navy, having worked as a clearance diver out of Victoria, B.C., for 10 years before starting his own electrical company, Element Electrical in Naughton.
Kusinskis “served his country proudly abroad and at home, has always exemplified courage, honour and integrity, and has carried these values into his life at home in Sudbury, Ontario,” states a family member on the fundraising page.
In January, the 45-year-old non-smoker was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, which has since spread to his spine.
According to the GoFundMe page, “Anyone who has ever crossed paths with Mike knows he leaves an imprint on your heart that you can't forget.”
His cousin Stephanie McGregor and close friends started the campaign so Kusinskis could start taking the life-prolonging — and oncologist recommended — medication that is not covered under the province’s drug benefit plan. This medication is “his best chance to get more time,” McGregor said on the page.
To date, Kusinskis has completed six rounds of chemotherapy, nine immunotherapy treatments and has made significant lifestyle changes.
“Mike has been fighting with everything he has to beat this,” McGregor wrote.
Due to the cancer spreading, he requires another five radiation treatments. However, his oncologist has recommended a medication called Capmatinib, used to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Unfortunately, the drug is not covered under the Ontario Drug Benefit program and would cost upwards of $10,000 for a 28-day dose. The family anticipates full treatment will take about 12 months and, as a result, set a $130,000 campaign goal.
More than $36,000 has been raised so far.
According to the GoFundMe page, the oncologist has been unsuccessful in obtaining extended coverage for the medication. The family has also approached Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas to ask for her help in accessing extended coverage. However, so far, this attempt also been unsuccessful.
“At this time, we do not know when, or even if, he will receive coverage,” McGregor wrote. “We will continue to exhaust all resources and try our best to get him compassionate coverage for this medication but right now we don't have time to wait and he needs to get this medication started ASAP.”
To donate, go to gofund.me/0f294baf.
