Santa Claus is coming to Shelburne.
The Shelburne Business Improvement Area (BIA) will be hosting their annual Santa Claus Parade on Saturday (Dec. 3) starting at 6 p.m.
“It’s a fun way for residents to get out and join in on a bit of town spirit. For businesses this is great exposure and a way to help run an event in their community,” said Melissa Hooper, treasurer for the BIA.
The route for the Santa Clause Parade is slated to begin at the Shelburne Agricultural Community Centre, located at 377 William Street, and make its way down and across Robert Street where it will pass in front of the Shelburne Long Term Care Home. The parade will then make its way down Jelly Street, towards Main Street, turning at First Avenue to make the return back to William Street.
This year, the Shelburne Santa Claus Parade will be created around the specific theme of “Gingerbread”.
So far, the parade has 16 floats lined up to take part in the local holiday parade, but Hooper said they expect there to be around 20 floats in total.
For local businesses and organizations interested in taking part, the BIA can be reached by email at info@shelburnebia.ca. Applications to participate in the Christmas parade will be accepted until Dec. 2 and is free of cost.
While the Shelburne Santa Claus Parade will kick off at 6 p.m., various festive events will also be taking place throughout the day at Jack Downing Park including photos with Santa from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., face painting from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., gingerbread tree decorating, and a tree light ceremony at 5 p.m.