The Road Ahead, a new mobile wellness clinic, serving rural areas of the Peterborough region was rolled out Thursday at the Lakefield-Smith Community Centre — the culmination of a concerted effort from local agencies, elected officials and dedicated citizens.
The Canadian Mental Health Association Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge unveiled two custom-made vehicles used for the on-the-road, three-year pilot project — made possible through provincial funding, private donations and community fundraising.
The clinic — delivered by two teams comprised of mental health clinicians and registered practical nurses with specializations in mental health — supports individuals who may have difficulty accessing services by bringing a full range of mental health and addictions supports to rural, remote and underserved areas across Peterborough County, the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.
The wellness clinic initially hit the road in April of last year, using a retrofitted RV to bring services to those in need. To effectively serve the four counties, it was determined that a second vehicle was needed.
About four weeks ago, CMHA HKPR secured its new two-vehicle fleet, designed by local marketing company Outpost 379. One vehicle was funded by the provincial government, while the other was purchased through community fundraising, said Mark Graham, CEO of CMHA HKPR.
“We are thrilled to announce that thanks to the support of many donors including the Kinsmen Club, Peterborough Police Services and Bell Canada, we have purchased the second vehicle,” he said.
Peterborough—Kawartha MPP Dave Smith, who, along with a number of elected officials, has worked closely with CMHA HKPR and Graham to get the project rolling, helped secure $75,000 through the Kinsmen Club to purchase the second vehicle.
“This is the culmination of a lot of work that’s been done by a lot of people. When (Mental Health and Addictions) Minister Michael Tibollo first started talking about this, my first thought was, ‘how the heck is that going to work?’ But he had a vision … it grew from that to what we see today,” said Smith, adding that the pilot project was modelled off of a mobile mental health clinic for youths in York Region.
“It’s not something that’s just one person, just one organization. It’s been a community effort all the way through and it is fantastic to see that our community has gotten behind this kind of initiative because all of us recognize your overall health is affected by your mental health,” Smith said.
“Imagine not having to drive 100 kilometres to get the support you need. We’re going to come out to you.”
The wellness clinic offers therapy, counselling, support with addiction and substance use, mental health education, medication support and access to additional services, including psychiatry.
Stephanie Dagg is a clinician with the mobile wellness clinic’s Peterborough County and Northumberland County team. Inside the mobile clinic, there’s a counselling area at the front of the vehicle, while the primary nursing area is located in the back. Before securing the two new vehicles, the teams had to get creative: meeting clients in their homes, at borrowed office spaces and in community settings.
“We can see up to six clients or more a day; two rooms kind of working at the same time,” Dagg said.
She said that clients are giving positive feedback.
“They’re very excited to have a service they wouldn’t have otherwise had.”
According to Jeff Cadence, program manager for The Road Ahead, the wellness clinic has seen 108 clients since April in more than 18 communities across the four counties. Of those clients, about 25 have been in Peterborough County, he said.
“Much the same that we encounter in other places, we’re running into in Peterborough: there’s high untreated mental health concerns; lots of isolation,” Cadence said, adding the pandemic has taken a toll on mental health.
“People are hurting in a lot of ways. It’s tougher in a small community like Norwood where there’s just nothing immediate there and getting to service is very difficult.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.