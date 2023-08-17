The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake officially green-lit a new investment fund recently that one chief hopes will allow the community to be financially independent in the next century, he said Tuesday afternoon.
The Kahnawake Sovereign Wealth Fund (KSWF) is designed to generate substantial wealth, reduce financial risk, and put the community in a better position where own-source revenue can fulfill the operational needs of the MCK and community, said MCK Chief Mike Delisle, who holds the Economic Development Portfolio, and is chair of the Investment and Revenue Committee.
“The idea is that this fund will, hopefully, ensure the financial independence of the community for the next 100 years,” he said. “The most important part is the caveat that the Council of Chiefs won’t touch the money for 10 years while it compounds and grows.”
The $32 million fund comes out of the sale of an ownership stake in Continent 8 Technologies that the MCK divested itself of, Delisle said.
Of the $35 million in revenue the community brought in, $3 million was used in the Community Investment Fund (CIF) and the rest will gather interest starting immediately as part of the KSWF.
“We have investment goals that we are hoping to hit in 10 years, but also 20- , 50- and 100-year goals as well,” Delisle said. “In the end, this could be worth billions of dollars. This is a monumental move for the community.”
Delisle said an initial call for proposals went out to local brokerage houses, and he hopes to get enough information for the five-person committee overseeing the fund to make informed decisions.
“We have put word out to local brokerage houses and financial-services companies for proposals and we hope to have some more information soon,” Delisle said, adding the committee will bring a financial consultant to the table on an on-call basis for advice and guidance.
“The KSWF is now ready to start working on building capital for our community. We have approximately $32 million of investment capital, and the fund will primarily be invested in public securities, as we work towards our long-term financial goals of putting our community in a better financial position for future generations and putting us on a path of self-reliance,” Delisle said.
The funding the MCK receives from the government only covers about half of the community’s needs, Delisle added, and so with diligent investment, he hopes that this fund will be able to help cover the shortfall.
“What the community gets from the government is in the tens of millions of dollars annually, whereas our needs are about double that and we have to have some own-source revenue and this will definitely help with that,” he said.