SHEET HARBOUR – After seven years building one of the Eastern Shore’s most successful small businesses, hospitality icon Rebecca Atkinson has sold her Sober Island Brewing Company to focus on helping other tourism entrepreneurs reach their potential.
“I decided that it was time,” she told The Journal in an interview. “After going through the past few years, including COVID, the business needed more energy and more resources to grow and it was too much for one person. Sometimes, there just isn’t anything left to give and that’s sort of where I landed... I’ve been mentoring aspiring [enterprises] across rural Canada online, which gives me the flexibility to create my own hours... I love it.”
The sale, which closed on Aug. 8, sees Steve and Nancy Giles, recently of Alberta, take over as the Sheet Harbour craft beer maker and taproom’s new owners and proprietors, and Tim MacLeod remains as head brewer.
“We definitely wanted to keep Tim on board here,” said Steve, a former construction industry executive, who originally hails from Newfoundland and Labrador. “We definitely admire what he’s doing here and we wanted to maintain that... Sheet Harbour and the surrounding area really appreciates this place and love what Rebecca has done.”
According to community leaders, what she has done has been nothing short of remarkable since she founded Sober Island on little more than a wing and a prayer in 2015. During a trip to Cardiff, Wales, she fell in love with a particular Oyster Stout and decided Nova Scotia needed one — and a place to quaff it.
“Rebecca has made her mark on the Eastern Shore and over the past seven years has worked hard to invite others to the Eastern Shore to enjoy all that we have to offer,” said Janice Christie, president of the Sheet Harbour Chamber of Commerce and Civic Affairs. “She was up against challenges as she brought her vision to fruition: She was young, female, lived in a rural community and was in a predominately male profession. But, she worked very hard to make her business viable, and has helped put us on the map and has made a significant contribution to the economy of our community.”
Atkinson said the feeling is mutual. “We’ve been fortunate. We’ve had a lot of local support ... I’ve always believed that collaborating with other businesses to raise awareness of the area and of all of our businesses and the products and services that we offer is really key. I also think being involved in local organizations and doing activities with the Chamber of Commerce and the Lions Club, for example, is important.”
At the same time, she said, more can and should be done to assist tourism and hospitality entrepreneurs.
“I have openly said this multiple times to multiple different parties, that government really just needs to get out of businesses’ way. There’s a big reliance on government here in our province, but we need to be able to hold ourselves accountable. Sometimes, it feels like every corner you turn, there’s some government regulation to jump through. And that’s exhausting.”
She added: “I think the big reflection for me coming out of the business specifically, is that I have to do things that honour myself, and fill my own cup; otherwise, I’ve gotten nothing to give to others.”
As for Sober Island’s immediate future, Giles said, “We’re not looking to change things out of the gate because, honestly, there’s not a lot of things to change. We’re still going to support local music, artists. We have our trivia nights that are very popular here. We’re going to continue things like that...They’ve got a great thing going.”