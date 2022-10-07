Eellnaapéewi Lahkéewiit, Delaware First Nation, came together to honour National Truth and Reconciliation Day on September 30th. National Truth and Reconciliation Days seek to honour survivors of residential schools, their families and communities. It also ensures that the public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.
Since 2013, this day has been observed by wearing an orange shirt in support of Phyllis Webstad, whose favourite Orange Shirt was taken away from her in 1973 when she attended her first day of residential school.
This day has even grown more meaning after 1,300 graves were discovered near residential schools across Canada. The effects of this continue to this day in many Indigenous communities.
A community walk was held in Moraviantown beginning at the Community Centre on September 30th. Over 100 plus walkers gathered to walk and remind us all that “Every Child Matters.” After the walk, there were family activities for everyone to enjoy, followed by a community pig roast.
The walk was put on in partnership with Administration, Child & Family Services, Education Early Learning Centre, Health, Housing & Lands Ontario Works and Public Works.