George Freeman School and the Strathmore Motor Products Sports Centre are once again hosting an exhibit circulated by TREX Southwest for students and the community to observe.
Titled “We Are Immigrants – The Hidden Hardships and Legacy of Early Chinese-Canadian Immigrants,” the exhibition explores the hardships and legacy of Chinese-Canadian immigrants beginning in the 19th century. It is the third TREX exhibit hosted in the sports centre.
“(TREX) has a number of travelling exhibits and when we looked through them, we really liked the theme of this one. We thought it was an important theme for students to learn and think about,” said Jill McDonald, associate principal of George Freeman School. “We also thought that it would be good for the community to learn a little bit more about that early Chinese-Canadian immigrant story.”
The exhibit consists of approximately 17 articles assembled by Raeann Cheung. According to a release, the exhibit is, in addition to its educational uses, meant to raise awareness regarding anti-Asian sentiment, and to celebrate Chinese-Canadian contribution to Canada’s history.
McDonald added response from students and the community to exhibits displayed through the sports centre is very positive and collections tend to be well received.
“We have got some pretty regular people who (utilize) the walking track on almost a daily basis, and I really love seeing them stop and take in a piece of artwork,” she said. “They stop at a different one each day and you can tell that they spend a little bit of time reflecting on them. It is a nice way to make that exercise a little bit different and more meaningful.”
Students at George Freeman School are not made aware of a visiting exhibit until the pieces are set up for display, at which point they will have several learning opportunities to interact with it as part of their regular coursework.
This particular exhibit is described as having very strong connection to the Social Studies and English Language Arts curriculums.
“In those core courses, lots of our students will visit the exhibit and then have some learning and tasks to do from it … art, photography and some complimentary courses will benefit from it as well,” said McDonald.
Displayed on the walking track, the exhibit will be available for viewing during the sports centre operating hours until May 15.
For community members, only the regular fee charged for use of the walking track will be required to view the exhibition.