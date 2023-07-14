Grey County has reached a deal with a private landowner to purchase a small piece of land needed for a roundabout planned for the Blue Mountain Village area.
At its meeting on July 13, county council passed a resolution approving the purchase of a 0.191-acre piece of property at Grey Road 19 and Crosswinds Boulevard in The Blue Mountains. The land is needed for the construction of a new roundabout at that location.
Council, at its previous meeting authorized continued negotiations for the property, but also directed staff to pursue expropriation of the land if necessary.
Michael Letourneau, the county’s director of legal services, said staff had successfully negotiated a purchase with the property owner. The total cost of the deal is $28,650 for the land, with a further $4,500 expected for survey and legal costs.
Construction on the road upgrades/roundabout is expected to begin in 2025.