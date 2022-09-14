With elementary school representing a child’s early life with an education, Central School intends to make the most of it by hosting plenty of things right at the beginning of the school year. Shea Mellow, principal of Central School, highlighted some of these upcoming events.
“We are busy, busy already,” said Mellow. “Our Grade 5 students have applied for and taken on new leadership roles throughout our school. We have students taking the lead with assemblies, announcements, our nutrition program, and organizing the spirit events for our entire school — just to name a few. Our Terry Fox Run is next Friday. Next week we acknowledge Mennonite Heritage Week as well. The following week is a time for reflection and learning with Orange Shirt Day. We are also hosting a tri-school family welcome back BBQ alongside D.A. Ferguson and W.R. Myers.”
Following this discussion of what’s happening in the future, Mellow then looked back and briefly discussed a project that was finished over the summer.
“Our classrooms had new ViewSonic screens installed over the summer. This cutting edge technology offers interactive opportunities for teachers and students.”
From here, Mellow spoke about some other new things that will be coming to the school this year.
“We have over 30 new students joining us this school year, which is very exciting for Central. We’re excited to have these new families as part of our school community. We look forward to our new student recognition initiative: our Wow Wall. Students are recognized weekly for wowing a staff member in various ways. Once a month, three of these WOW students are chosen and receive a Central-branded drawstring bag that has been kindly filled with goodies from community sponsorship. For September, Johnson’s has donated a plethora of fabulous learning games, toys, and treats to fill our recipient bags. We are so grateful.”
Mellow also touched on the newcomers to the school, both in regard to student enrolment and staff.
“We have just over 200 students enrolled at Central this year,” said Mellow. “Melissa Duckett has moved from Hays School to Taber Central and we are thrilled to have her on staff. Victoria Krahn is also new to our Early Learning staff and is a wonderful addition to that important room in our school.”
Finally, Mellow touched on some of the events that they looking forward to this year.
“We always look forward to our fun school-wide assemblies, led by our Grade 5 leaders,” said Mellow. “In January, we will host our second annual music appreciation week, where we are eager to experience unique instruments and musical talents of many local artists. Beyond that, we are excited about returning to a full school year where we can welcome families to BBQs, concerts, and celebrations.”