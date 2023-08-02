Public consultation for the Area B recreation and parks master plan has begun.
An online survey intended to gather feedback from residents and others will start with the RDN sending out a unique access code to residents in order to access the survey. Each code will be printed on a postcard, for those living on Gabriola Island; the postcards will be delivered to mailboxes nestled in the Aug. 2 edition of the Sounder. Newsstand copies of the Sounder will not have postcards in them. Residents of Mudge and DeCourcy islands will be mailed letters with their codes.
On Aug. 14, the survey opens for access without a code. At that time, people can also request a paper copy of the survey via www.getinvolved.rdn.ca/ea-b-rpmp.
Through the backend collection, the consultant hired to develop the long-term plan and vision will be able to differentiate responses, the Regional District of Nanaimo’s superintendent of recreation program services, Hannah King, said. “Keeping the pools of responses separate is key to maintaining statistic validity.”
The first part of the survey will include questions about residential status and demographics. The survey is open until Sept. 29.
The consultant will also run an open house with RDN staff present on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No location has been announced yet. As previously reported, stakeholder discussion sessions as well as a stakeholder workshop are also in the works though no dates have been confirmed.
Over the summer, “sounding board panels” will be posted in various places through Area B, meant for individuals to provide “on-the-spot” feedback, the RDN said. At the inaugural meeting of the recreation and parks master plan advisory committee, some members raised concerns that the boards could dissuade residents from completing the more detailed survey, thinking they had already provided feedback, and that could reduce the number of completed surveys.
The RDN also said it will hold pop-up events in the fall related to the master plan.