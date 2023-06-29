The local Medicine Hat firefit team did well recently at regional competitions and have their sights set on nationals, taking place in Sarnia, Ont. in September. Josh Hauck, Steven Seymour and Michael Arnold are competing this year in memory of fellow firefighter Curtis Noble, who unexpectedly died last year.
“When I think of Curtis, he was a big man with a big heart. He was always cheering people on, always wanted the best for you. That’s what I hope to continue in his memory, to be that guy with a big heart,” said Arnold.
Firefit has been called the toughest two minutes in sports and the course is gruelling. Competitors wear full gear, including air tank and mask, weighing about 45 lbs. The race includes, among other things, running up five flights of stairs carrying a high-rise pack (another 45 pounds), pulling up a rolled fire hose from the top, run back down the stairs, drag a 300-pound hose and hauling Rescue Randy (a 180-pound dummy) to the finish line.
“It’s like a deadweight,” explained Arnold. “They have him built so the weight is similar to a person and it feels much heavier than it really is.”
Hauck made 1 minute 40 seconds while the News was there, a decent time. Seymour’s best time is 1.23 and Josh and Michael are in the 1.30s.
“I feel good,” said Hauck. “I feel fulfilled, satisfied that I put all my effort into that moment. That’s what a daily firefighter does. Each day you prep so that you are ready for that moment when somebody needs you and you lay it all out on the line.”
Some competitors get carried off the course and those who aren’t ready sometimes end up in hospital. For those still standing, recovery can take anywhere from 15 minutes for Hauck, to a day for newer competitors.
Seymour met Noble when both were starting their careers in Swift Current and transitioned to Medicine Hat about the same time.
“I started the Firefit team,” said Seymour. “And Curtis jumped on board afterwards. He was instrumental in helping me bring nationals here to Medicine Hat. He was a big part of what we have today and carrying forward.”
Seymour’s favourite memory of Noble cheering him on during an event and he has a video of one that brings a tear to his eye each time he watches it.
“Him being there and being in the moment with me and hearing him, that is one of my biggest memories of having his support.”
Arnold got to know Noble through competing with the firefit team.
“You get lots of camaraderie when you are travelling out of town and competing together.” Arnold convinced Hauck to join the team again this year as both had been off competing for several years. “It a time commitment from your time off and family, but I want to do this season in memory of Curtis,” said Arnold.
Hauck added that Noble always went out of his way to help the team and put himself aside to make sure everyone had what they needed. “Going out and competing and having our families on the sidelines,” is one of Hauck’s favourite memories of Noble. “I had little ones and he had little ones, and they would be on the sidelines cheering us on. All the little girls yelling go dad. Those girls are still special in our hearts. We took a picture in Regina and brought Curtis’s gear to solidify that memory in our hearts. We are trying to give it our all, so people remember Curtis and everything he sacrificed for us to have this team and be where we are at with our union, all the legislations for cancer and everything else he fought for.”
The team went to regionals on their own dime but need about $5,000 to get to nationals and are looking for sponsors. If you are interested in helping them out or want to lend comments of support, visit the Medicine Hat FireFit Team Facebook page.