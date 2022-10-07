From the 6th to the 9th of October, comedians from all over Canada are gathering in Nunavut’s capital for the Canadian North Arctic Comedy Festival.
More than 17 comedians and entertainers will perform over the three days. The festival is bringing a variety of themes to the audience. On the first day, Janelle Niles, Pat Cheechoo, Hezron Muckpaloo, Peter Autut, Mary-Lee Aliyak, and Mike Bombay are presenting; “Got Land? Indigenous Comedy Show”.
Peter Autut, from Chesterfield Inlet says his goal is to make everyone laugh, and to make people forget about the hardships of life. “There’s so much stress in life, bills, Covid, cancer, I don’t like any of those. Just for a minute I want to take you all to laugh land!”
For the second night, Mike Lynch, Colin Hollett, and Brian Aylward are presenting “The Best Kind Comedy Tour”. The group has already delivered over 60 shows and sold over 15,000 tickets across Canada.
Saturday’s lineup includes both “veterans and rising stars” according to a festival representative. The third night brings eight more comedians to the stage including John Wing, Kyle Brownrigg, Lisa Baker, Simone Holder, Michael Lifshitz, Nicole Etitiq, Nuka William Fennell, and Bibi Bilodeau.
On the final night, in partnership with the Canadian Improv Games, the festival has invited high school students from Iqaluit to test their skills against professional improvisers.