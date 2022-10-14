A power corporation that owns developments in east central Alberta has donated property to the provincial government.
Heartland Generation, which owns and operates the Battle River power plant and is 50 per cent owner of the Sheerness plant, donated a chunk of property well over 200 acres in size with the aim of the property being used for recreation.
“Heartland Generation is pleased to donate the land comprising Big Knife Provincial Park to the Government of Alberta, we are committed to sustainability, protecting the environment and supporting the communities where we live and work,” stated Rob Dutton, Chief Executive Officer, Heartland Generation in a press release.
“Heartland Generation . . . is working on opportunities to donate additional lands that may allow the province to expand the use of the park for all Albertans. This donation underscores Heartland Generation’s commitment to sustainability, conservation and the communities where we live and work.
“Alberta’s parks and natural landscapes should be owned, operated, and shared in a way that supports the best interests and enjoyment of all Albertans and we believe the park is best stewarded by Alberta Environment and Parks,” stated the press release.
In an Oct. 5 press release Minister of Environment and Parks Whitney Issik confirmed the donation will be enjoyed as recreational area.
“We are incredibly grateful to Heartland Generation for their donation of 268 acres of land to the province of Alberta,” stated Issik. “ These lands will continue to support conservation and outdoor recreation opportunities along the Battle River.
“Partners have been essential to our provincial parks system since the first Alberta Parks were established in 1932, and we continue to be committed to working with our partners to ensure provincial parks are open, accessible and fully protected.
“Located on the Battle River between Donalda and Forestburg in central Alberta, Big Knife Provincial Park was established in 1962 and is comprised of a mix of public land and lands that are privately owned by Heartland Generation. Alberta’s government has been leasing these privately owned lands, which will now be donated to the province.
“The responsible stewardship, conservation and maintenance of our provincial parks, public lands and recreation areas are priorities for Albertans, and they are priorities for this government.
“As more Albertans than ever before are exploring all that our diverse and beautiful landscape has to offer, it is important to remember that all of us have a role in conservation. It is essential we all work together – government, industry, communities and individuals – to ensure these spaces are able to thrive and be enjoyed by generations to come.
“Thank you again to Heartland Generation for your donation and your commitment to the people of this province.”