WALKERTON – Once again, Golf Fore Hospice was a triumph, as the community joined forces to raise funds for Saugeen Hospice Inc.
The weather on June 20 was perfect – nice breeze, not too hot – as 255 gofers enjoyed a spectacular day on the greens, raising over $71,268 in pledges, said organizer Nancy Baillie.
The online auction raised over $10,000, for a total of over $80,000 before expenses. That number will change in the coming weeks as additional donations come in and expenses are finalized.
The “small but mighty” Golf Fore Hospice committee is grateful to all the event sponsors and the Walkerton Golf and Curling Club for helping to make the Golf Fore Hospice a success, as well as everyone who participated, volunteered or bid on auction items.
Everyone’s efforts are bringing a hospice in our community closer to reality, said Baillie.