Rockyford village council and administration, and Strathmore RCMP are asking the public for assistance in identifying two persons of interest following two separate incidents, including a break in, at the public works yard over the New Year’s long weekend.
The two separate incidents took place on Saturday, December 31 and Monday, January 2 while the village administrative office was closed for the holidays.
“When we returned to work on Tuesday, January 3, our public works employee noticed right away the door handle was broken off the truck,” says Rockyford Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Lori Millier.
The employee then noticed the back window and driver’s door lock were both broken.
When Public Works had attended the yard the previous week for garbage pick up on December 27, they did not notice anything amiss at the time.
As there were footprints in the snow, the employee immediately left the yard and returned to the office to call RCMP.
While waiting for RCMP to arrive, village administrators began looking through security camera footage; this footage was posted to the village’s public Facebook page in hopes someone may be able to identify the persons of interest.
The first incident took place on Saturday, December 31. A person walking a dog can be seen approaching the vehicle and checking the door handles. It has not been determined whether this incident is in connection with the actual break and enter.
The break and enter occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. on Monday, January 2.
In the footage, an individual can be seen climbing into the bed of the pickup truck before opening the driver’s side door. When the vehicle’s alarm system sounds, the individual can then be seen lifting the hood and disconnecting the battery.
Ms. Miller says no tools or any items of value are left in vehicles overnight, and at this time the only item believed to be stolen is a pair of heavy leather mitts.
She estimates the cost of repairs will be around $1,000.
Some tips have come in from community members following the Facebook post, which have been passed on to RCMP; however, at this time, no further information is available.