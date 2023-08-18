Southern Alberta has been under a heat warning since Monday and Medicine Hat has been no exception to this phase of climate.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, records were broken Monday in Pincher Creek and Taber, though nothing historical occurred in Medicine Hat. It was close though, as the city’s temperature of 36.4 C on Monday was the fourth highest temperature on record for the date, according to ECCC meteorologist Samantha Mauti.
Current forecasts for Thursday show another day in the high 30s, so the potential to break records will exist.
ECCC recommends that people try to stay away from the heat during the warmest times of the day by staying inside with cooler temperatures.
“If you must be outside during the warmest parts of the day, try to drink plenty of water, wear a hat, try to take as many breaks from the heat and just try to monitor your symptoms,” says Mauti. This includes the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. The symptoms can include dizziness, shortness of breath, dark urine and headaches, among others. People should also make sure children out in the sun are wearing sunscreen and do outdoor activities during the cooler hours of the day.
“This will be a few days where we’re expecting above normal temperatures, however it’s not extreme heat for the entire time.”
Overnight lows tonight will cool things off somewhat.
“So, technically, Wednesday is outside of our heat criteria,” explains Mauti. The record high for Aug. 15 in Medicine Hat is held at 37.9 C from 2003.
This summer, June and July were slightly above normal in southern Alberta.
“It hasn’t been an overly warm summer, just averaging above normal,” tells Mauti.
The level of heat and lack of rain has affected agriculture production and calf prices across the county.