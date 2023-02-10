NORTH HURON – On Feb. 2, Enbridge Gas Inc., the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) and the Fire Department of North Huron announced they are working together to improve home safety and bring fire and carbon monoxide-related deaths down to zero.
“Ontario had 133 fire-related deaths in 2022 which was the highest number we have seen in more than 20 years. Many of these deaths could have been prevented if working smoke alarms were installed and working when the fires broke out,” said Fire Chief Kent Readman. “The Fire Department of North Huron is dedicated to educating and assisting our community members to prevent tragedies like this from happening here.”
Safe Community Project Zero, a public education campaign that will provide more than 8,000 alarms to residents in 50 municipalities across Ontario, provided 156 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to the Fire Department of North Huron.
Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and chair of the FMPFSC, said, “The objective of Safe Community Project Zero is to deliver combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to residents in Ontario communities who need them the most.”
When properly installed and maintained, combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms help provide the early warning to safely escape from a house fire or carbon monoxide exposure. Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odourless gas that is a by-product of incomplete combustion of many types of common fuels.
“Carbon monoxide is known as the ‘silent killer’ for a reason, and evidence shows that prevention saves lives. We know that the best way to avoid carbon monoxide exposure is to eliminate it at the source by properly maintaining fuel-burning equipment, and that the alarms are a critical second line of defense to protect against carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Luc Cormier, supervisor, Stratford operations, Enbridge Gas.