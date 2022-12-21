The Swan Hills Grizzlies Middles Fun Hockey team held their Christmas Windup on Thursday, celebrating with pizza, ice cream sundaes, and a game of hockey against a team made up of parents and coaches. Coach Declan Treichel surprised the Grizzlies by donning his gear to play as goaltender for the Middles. After playing two 30-minute periods, the teams were tied 9 – 9, leading to a tiebreaking shootout going to the first team to score three goals. The Middles came out on top.
Swan Hills Fun Hockey also drew the winners for their sold-out Christmas cash draw. Congratulations to Joan Hosking with first place, Mitch McEwan with second, and Caitlin Heffel with third. Swan Hills Fun Hockey thanks the Swan Hills community for supporting the organization’s tournaments, concessions, and raffles.
The Grizzlies Littles will be having their windup on Dec. 20.