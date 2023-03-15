SHERBROOKE – Sherbrooke Opportunities Society (SHOPS), a volunteer organization that works to help adults with intellectually disabilities lead happy and productive lives, hopes to launch its first for-profit enterprise this summer.
The new small business, a sublimation printing operation, will be run by SHOPS participants from the community space they use in St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy. Says Program Manager Sherry Rose: “It will be a full learning experience. They will be able to see a product through from beginning to end, knowing that they put their thought and work into it. Plus, they will have more contact with the community, with the people that order the products.”
Those products could be anything from custom-printed mugs and phone cases to coasters and t-shirts. The sublimation process — which involves heating ink until it bonds to the host material — produces more durable results than other printing methods. Rose says the idea occurred to her one day while examining the group’s Cricut machine, which they use to cut designs from paper, vinyl and card stock for various activities and programs.
“I just thought how amazing it would be if we could get our hands on a sublimation system. It would give all of our participants something really enjoyable to do because there are so many components to the process. And, with that system, we can’t start small with t-shirts, but we don’t have to stop there. There’s so much more you can do with that system than you can with a Cricut. You can use it on metal and wood. I have a license plate on my vehicle that says ‘Nova Scotia Strong,’ and it was done with a sublimation system.”
According to Rose, the group’s seven regular participants already volunteer at the food bank, which is “fantastic.”
“But, once we get a feel from the community the [sublimation business] could potentially create some paying jobs. If we have a $500 order, say, we would calculate how much time each participant put in on that, and they would then earn a few dollars for themselves.”
Still, Rose has her work cut out for her getting the new business up and running. She estimates the start-up capital needed to buy the equipment could run as high as $7,000. Council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough is considering her request, but has not yet announced its decision.
“Honestly, money is a big thing,” she says, “but, I think, this would be incredibly beneficial for all participants, and the whole community.”