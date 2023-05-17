Drumheller Fire, EMS, and RCMP had a busy week, responding to multiple calls for motor vehicle collisions in the area.
On Thursday, May 11, crews responded to a single-vehicle collision shortly after 2 p.m. on 3 Avenue West for a vehicle which had jumped the curb and caused some damage to the store front of Rustic Chic Flowers and Gifts as well as a cement bench; there were no injuries and the accident remains under investigation, though no charges have been laid.
A second accident involving a pickup truck and SUV took place on Friday, May 12 at approximately 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 10; one person from the SUV was transported to hospital by EMS with unknown injuries, and the accident remains under investigation.
On Saturday at approximately 1:15 p.m., another motor vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 9 and the service road near Canadian Tire and Freson Bros.; there are no known injuries, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.