The community of Gananoque is readying for a residential cleanup "Dump Day" on Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This will be held at the Public Works Yard at 665 Charles Street, with access only via James A Brennan Road.
This is a one-day event for residents to dispose of larger items not collected at the curb. This is hosted by the Town of Gananoque and is for town residents only. Proof of residency will be required, so bring something with your name and address on it. No materials will be accepted from businesses or contractors.
This event is cash-only and payment will be required prior to entry to the site.
Residents are responsible for transporting their unwanted items to the site, between 8 a.m. and noon, for disposal. All items must be disposed of in the appropriate waste bins. Town staff will be on site to assist in directing residents to the appropriate bins to unload their items. No items are to be placed on any street, curb, boulevard, or alley.
Items accepted free of charge include metal appliances such as refrigerators and freezers (with the freon removed/tagged), stoves, toaster ovens, washers, dryers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, microwave ovens (with glass plate removed), hot water tanks/heaters and other scrap metal items such as bicycles, barbecues, metal bed frames, metal containers.
Other items accepted free of charge are electronic waste (TVs, VCRs, DVD players, computers, receivers, etc.); clean white bulk styrofoam; and leaves, brush and yard waste.
Items accepted free of charge must be placed in the appropriate bins/location.
Items not accepted during this residential Dump Day include household bagged garbage, demolition material, tires, painted or pressure-treated lumber, hazardous waste (oil, gas, paint, etc); business and contractor material.
For more information, please contact pwinfo@gananoque.ca or 613-382-2149, extension 1613.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)