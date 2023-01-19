The Strathmore Municipal Library is bringing back their cat café, in partnership with the Happy Cat Sanctuary for their second iteration.
Hosted for the first time in November of last year, the Library’s Public Services Coordinator, Laura Henderson, said it was an absolute success last time around.
“It’s going to look very similar to the first time except that have been able to streamline the event. You learn from the first one, but to be honest, it was so successful the first time around, there was not much that needed to be adjusted,” she said. “The Happy Cat Sanctuary is going to bring in a number of cats, I think between 10 and 15 this time, and you can come in and cuddle the cats and there will also be a separate area with some coffee and doughnuts.”
For those who missed, were unaware of, or otherwise unable to attend the pilot event, the library’s program room will be divided into two segments. One will feature tables to sit, socialize and enjoy the provided snacks, while the contained area will host the visiting felines.
Henderson estimated eight or nine cats were adopted through the previous event and hopes to see similar numbers this time around.
“People loved coming to cuddle with the cats and a lot of people felt that the weather was not great the first time around, so we are hoping it will be clear this time for the people who missed it last time to be able to take it in,” she added.
The event will be free for public attendance, just like last time around, though donations will be accepted to aid Happy Cat Sanctuary with their operations.
Though she was unable to confirm exactly what Happy Cat intends, Henderson explained there will likely be a variety of ages brought to the library ranging from kittens to older cats.
The library is aiming to host more of such events throughout the course of the year, and those who are interested are encouraged to get in touch about volunteering.
“It is mostly run by volunteers, the library is open at that time so there are staff available but volunteers work on it, Carmen Erison will be there and Happy Cat will have volunteers and staff on hand as well,” said Henderson.
For those interested in getting involved, apply for a general volunteer position with the library and communicate the cat café is something of interest, as well as about any other future opportunities.
Those who are interested may also get in touch with the Happy Cat Sanctuary to inquire about any of their needs either for volunteers or foster homes.
Henderson estimated the last café attracted roughly 200 people and is expecting to see similar numbers this time around.
The café will operate from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. The program room will be disinfected by the Strathmore Fire Department the following day to sterilize any allergens from the room.