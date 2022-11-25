An eviction letter demanding that Les Jardins Vegibec vacate land purchased from a Kanehsata’kehró:non several years ago is expected to be served by a concerned Kanesatake resident today.
The notice, signed “The Land Defenders of Kanesatake,” will be delivered by Al Harrington, who protested the operation earlier this year.
The land - which is situated in the vicinity of Little Tree Gas - is considered part of Oka and was legally purchased, and the notice is not binding. The letter demands the industrial farm leave by springtime, when it would normally be ramping up operations for the agricultural season.
“This land is part of the ancestral territory of the Kanien’ke- há:ka of Kanesatake and is therefore subject to the Great Law of Peace, under the authority of which we are asserting title,” the letter reads.
“Your access to this land was decided under colonial law. This land was stolen from the Kanien’kehá:ka by French colonial officials and then illegally sold to the municipality of Oka. No number of years of occupation can make this right.”
Harrington said he is willing to have an open discussion with Pascal Lecault, the president of Les Jardins Vegibec and the purchaser of the land from Charles Lamouche in 2015.
Lecault did not respond to an interview request.
“I’m hoping this way that if he will come and talk, I’ll say listen, you want your money, we want the land back,” said Harrington. “We feel that we don’t have to pay for the land. The feds need to step up and settle these land claims within the territory.”
So far, the federal government has not shown an appetite to purchase the land on Kanesatake’s behalf, according to Harrington, with the federal and provincial governments each placing responsibility on the other.
Harrington wants the Vegibec land to be included as part of a larger effort by the federal government to make things right when it comes to land issues.
“It’s like a checkerboard,” he said of the infringement of Oka on Kanesatake lands.
Harrington noted it has been 32 years since the events of 1990 and land issues are still not resolved. “This was supposed to be dealt with and it never has been,” he said.
Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) did not provide a statement or interview by deadline.
“Our kids’ future is at stake because we only have this little piece of land here. That’s it,” said Harrington. “They don’t have anything more to fall back on.... Kanesatake’s going to be no more. That’s what I fear and see that’s going on around the whole community.”
Harrington is also concerned about the company’s industrial farming practices and its impact on the environment.
“The threat of total soil erosion from the overuse of pesticides and nitrogen may lead to desertification, leaving the land incapable of providing food, thereby threatening food sovereignty of the community of Kanesatake,” reads a press release from last week attributed to Kanesatake Land Protectors.
The land has also been on the radar of the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) over the years.
“If those lands came up for sale again, I would not allow our Council to pass it by,” said MCK grand chief Victor Bonspille. “I would fight and I would look for anything, I would scrounge for any type of funding that we could find or support to get those lands back.”
However, he acknowledged funds for such a purchase are not readily available, something he blames on the previous administration.
Bonspille said he brought up the issue of Vegibec with the government nine months to a year ago, asking that Vegibec be removed or bought out.
“The only thing Vegibec can do is be a willing seller. And the federal government would have to be a willing buyer,” he said.
Bonspille has yet to receive a response, however. On Kanesatake’s end, he blames the issue being at a standstill at least in part to turmoil at the MCK.
“The lack of Council willing to work together toward the community’s best interests has hindered a lot of discussions, not just Vegibec,” said Bonspille.
He said the issue is important to him but that there is only so much he can do in his position given the circumstances.
“The only thing that I can do right now as the grand chief of Kanesatake, elected by the people, is to do the will of the people, but in a political way,” he said. “That’s why I was elected. I wasn’t here to start fights. I wasn’t here to raise hell. I’m just here to fight for our rights and our lands. And I have to do it in a political fashion.”
Harrington expressed his disillusionment with the MCK and its ability to deal with the situation.
“The band council that we see is an entity of the federal government, and that is the problem,” said Harrington.
“I just think it’s enough,” he said of unsettled land issues in Kanesatake. “I’ve been watching for years now here within the territory of what’s going on, the devastation. It’s heartbreaking. It really is.”