THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Two more Indigenous entrepreneurs are being recognized for their successful completion of the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) Miinikaanan Badakidoon funding program.
Kennedy General Contracting will move ahead with expansion plans while Northern Smart Farms is set for the launch of their new startup company.
Savannah and David Kennedy, co-owners of Kennedy General Contracting in Geraldton, have been providing contracting services for their clients since their company started last April. Savannah described the CEDC program as informative.
“There were a lot of different virtual conferences that we had for learning purposes, for other opportunities for the business, and for expansion . . . and for things that are out there for Indigenous women specifically or just startup businesses in the North,” Savannah said, adding “the funds and experience will definitely help us reach some of our goals and build our business little bit sooner than we expected to.”
The Kennedy pair will be purchasing different and newer equipment for their business so that they can continue to offer homeowners good quality work and service.
“With everything that I’ve learned, between the business plans, the financial piece of everything and the market research, a lot of that will help our business grow and succeed in the future,” she said.
Shawn Harris, owner of Northern Smart Farms, called his new business an urban farm that will operate as a year-round indoor vertical farm growing greens and herbs in the middle of the city. Already versed with an education in business, he also says the CEDC program was informative.
“I learned quite a bit,” he said. “It’s a neat program to make sure you have all the basics and all the information in order that you need to prepare for getting your business plan and your business ready to launch. It gives you an understanding of all the different aspects.”
Harris is in the process of assembling his order for the actual farm infrastructure, which will come from a company in Boston.
“They manufacture the state-of-the-art farm with a completely controlled environment, where we manage the entire system. The lighting, climate controls and everything can be done remotely. I can control everything from my phone, while I’m fishing and even from my bed if I need to,” he said.
Harris’s product will be marketed through a number of different avenues and will be available from local restaurants and caterers to institutions such as hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Harris says he will source his seeds through local supplies and hopes to be up and running within three months.
Along with the successful completion of the program, the participants received $5,000 in funding and a three-month mentorship.