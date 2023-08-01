What better way to celebrate the construction of Peterborough’s new Canadian Canoe Museum and the shimmering historic waters it will stand next to than by undertaking a 240-kilometre journey along the Trent-Severn Waterway.
That’s exactly what the Canadian Voyageur Brigade Society is doing starting next weekend.
As part of the group’s latest voyageur canoe brigade, 130 paddlers from across Canada, including two from outside the country, will depart from Georgian Bay.
Their goal? To reach Little Lake in Peterborough over nine days of paddling.
From their launch at Lock 45 at Port Severn to their destination at the Ashburnham Lock 20 on the Trent Canal just off Little Lake — the Brigade, the group will pass through 24 locks in total as part of their ambitious voyage.
The formation of the society was inspired by explorer David Thompson. In 2008, the 200th year anniversary of Thompson’s 3,600 kilometre, 63-day journey from Rocky Mountain House National Historic Site in Alberta to Thunder Bay, more than 160 present-day adventurers retraced the famed paddler’s 1808 route.
“That was the genesis (of CVBS),” Bruce Clark said.
“We thought it was a one-off but everyone had so much fun that they said, ‘let’s keep this going.’”
Another brigade followed in 2011, when society members recreated Thompson’s exploration of the Columbia River, paddling from Invermere BC, across the international border through Montana, Idaho Washington and Oregon to the Pacific Ocean.
In 2017, seven brigades hit the waters across the country as part of Canada’s Sesquicentennial celebration. Then, last year, CVBS sponsored and supported the 2022 Peace River Brigade, paddling from the British Columbia border to the town of Peace River, Alta.
Now, CVBS aims to take on the Trent Severn Waterway, a sprawling 386 kilometre route opened a century ago to link the Bay of Quinte at Trenton to Georgian Bay.
The voyageurs will depart from Waubaushen on Saturday.
As Clark explains, the aim of CVBS and the 2023 Trent-Severn Voyageur Canoe Brigade is to “Pass the Paddle.”
That means giving novice paddlers the opportunity to learn new skills and experience Canada’s beauty from a new perspective — on the many lakes, rivers and waterways that shaped the country and how we live.
“The idea of the society is to get people on the water. We think that the waters of Canada are spectacular,” Clark said.
“Passing the Paddle” is about getting others to experience Canada from the water,” he said, adding that belonging to the society comes with recreational, social and health benefits. “Hopefully we’re enticing a new generation of paddlers.”
“A number of people have said this has changed their lives. In Peterborough, Little Lake, the Otonabee River, the canal system is right here. There are a number of people paddling out there but not everybody and I want to get more people out there to appreciate it,” Clark said.
The brigade is set to arrive at Little Lake in Peterborough on Aug. 5. Paddlers will be welcomed by an executive at the Canadian Canoe Museum. Clark expects to get an inside look at what the new museum will look like.
Clark is impressed with the new waterside home of the museum, which he calls a culturally important hub filled with a “world class” collection of canoes.
“Peterborough was sort of the epicenter of a lot of the Canadian canoe building industry. The recreational canoe industry started in this area.”
While the site of the new location is the main destination, the brigade will continue on to Hiawatha First Nation on Rice Lake, where the journey will end on Aug. 6.
Clark draws a deep connection between Canada’s First Peoples and the ever-important canoe.
“To me, without a canoe there’s no Canada. We’re not a country without our relationship with First Nations who shared their technology.”