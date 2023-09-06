Drumheller RCMP held its 150th anniversary celebration on Thursday, August 31 and, despite multiple events going on simultaneously and some overcast weather, the community turned out to help celebrate. Along with putting the detachment’s fleet of cruisers on display, there were some special appearances from the tactical armoured vehicle unit, motorcycle traffic unit, Drumheller Citizens on Patrol, and Safety Bear. Residents enjoyed an up close and personal look at some of the holding cells within the detachment, and Caden, 8, (left) and Cooper, 11, even had the chance to take a seat in the police armoured vehicle. Staff Sergeant Rob Harms was grateful for the outpouring of community support and says the event could not have been done without help from the detachment’s administrative staff, who helped immensely with the planning of the event, or the support and donations from local organizations.
Community comes together to celebrate RCMP 150th anniversary
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
-
-
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- MILLER: Kelowna to Penticton road on east side?
- Closures starting soon on Haven Hill
- Highway closed at least 'several days' more
- Slide closes highway between Summerland and Peachland
- No date set yet for reopening of Highway 97
- Two of three wildfires under control, one still a threat
- Real-life crook hits steam railway
- Highway closure drags into 2nd week
- Historic lodge OK, surrounding forest not
- Businesses, ministry digging in for extended highway closure
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Deb Haaland, first Indigenous member of U.S. cabinet, meets counterparts in Ottawa
- Providing fun activities for Indigenous children
- David Bergen, Sarah Bernstein among authors on 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize long list
- US Imposes sanctions on Sudanese paramilitary leader for human rights abuses in monthslong conflict
- Doug Ford accepts Steve Clark’s resignation, announces review but allows Greenbelt development to proceed
- Russian strike on an eastern Ukrainian city kills 16 and wounds dozens, officials say