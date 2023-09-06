Drumheller RCMP held its 150th anniversary celebration on Thursday, August 31 and, despite multiple events going on simultaneously and some overcast weather, the community turned out to help celebrate. Along with putting the detachment’s fleet of cruisers on display, there were some special appearances from the tactical armoured vehicle unit, motorcycle traffic unit, Drumheller Citizens on Patrol, and Safety Bear. Residents enjoyed an up close and personal look at some of the holding cells within the detachment, and Caden, 8, (left) and Cooper, 11, even had the chance to take a seat in the police armoured vehicle. Staff Sergeant Rob Harms was grateful for the outpouring of community support and says the event could not have been done without help from the detachment’s administrative staff, who helped immensely with the planning of the event, or the support and donations from local organizations.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.