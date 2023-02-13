West Niagara’s hospital is facing severe capacity pressures and patients with more complex health issues will see longer wait times due to an “extremely high-volume” capacity across Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) adult sites.
West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH) is currently operating at 145 per cent capacity.
In an operational update at a staff and physician town hall, Sharon Pierson, executive vice president clinical operations, chief operating officer and chief nursing executive, described it as “inordinate stress” at that site.
In an email to the Grimsby Lincoln News, HHS communications adviser Wendy Stewart said the Grimsby hospital has seen an increase in the demand for care, and its limited number of 50 beds — may require patients to wait longer to see a doctor.
According to HHS, low staffing numbers are being experienced across all HHS sites, impacting their return to regular surgical activity and pre-COVID numbers, with an 85 to 90 per cent backlog being reported.
These challenges mean HHS routinely needs to operate unfunded beds, but individuals are assured the hospitals are safe.
WLMH is not the only HHS under pressure. Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre is operating at 113 per cent capacity and Hamilton General Hospital is at 104 per cent capacity.
The accepted standard for capacity is 85 to 90 per cent.
Pierson said it’s been an “untenable” week with all of the pressures the hospital system is currently facing.
Some short-term efforts to control these pressures include: caring for patients overnight in units that are normally open during the daytime, increasing physician support in general internal medicine and emergency departments, opening beds and increasing physical space, and shifting planned surgical activity. Urgent cases remain a priority.
HHS is encouraging community members to see their family doctor for health concerns that can wait a day or more. For health concerns that can’t wait for a doctor’s appointment, speak to a registered nurse via phone or web chat (available 24 hours a day, seven days a week) or visit an urgent care centre (UCC).
People needing care should not hesitate to go to the emergency department at WLMH or for their scheduled appointments.