She has also been a member of the Chatham LaSertoma Club for over 55 years, serving as local President, International Director and International President. She has also been a long-time volunteer at the W.I.S.H. Centre.
Mary Williston, a former Public General Hospital nurse, also served on the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation board after retirement.
She also spent 20 years with the ‘Breast Buddies’ dragon boat racing as a breast cancer survivor.
“It is with sincere humility that I accept this award,” Williston said.
“When I get up in the morning, I just wonder what adventure is going to meet me today, and I found that volunteering leads me on many adventures.”
Williston said she gets back more out of volunteering than what she receives.
“Who knew that I would get back 10 times what has been given to me,” she said. “Who knew that today, I would receive these accolades for something I love doing.”
The Senior of the Year Award has been presented since 2012 as local winners included Morpeth’s Dixie Peters in 2014, Bothwell residents Marion Matt in 2015, and Bob Hamilton in 2019.
More than 1,000 Chatham-Kent senior citizens have been honoured as awards were presented in person at the Blenheim Senior Fair and Chatham-Kent Senior Expo from 1988 to 2019.
The Chatham-Kent Celebration of Older Adults took over the awards program and Senior of the Year in 2020 but changed the format to an online ceremony.
The committee announced the 2023 Chatham-Kent Celebration of Older Adults Aging Well Conference will be held at Hidden Hills Golf and Country Club on Oct. 12.
The conference is free, but advance registration is required to attend, which can be done at www.eventbrite.com/e/aging-well-conference-tickets-630259030727