When Brandon-based artist Chad Hebner was hired by the Souris Beautification Committee in 2021 to build what is now the iconic Pavo the Peacock stainless steel statue, he had no idea that the peacock would go on to be a symbol of hope and strength for people struggling with their mental health.
Now, two years later, Hebner has created an entire brand around the metal structure he created that proudly stands in the east side of Souris’ Victoria Park, to celebrate the beautification committee’s 25th anniversary. He’s been on a mission to share Pavo the Peacock stickers, which display the numbers to Suicide/Crisis Service Westman and Kids Help Phone, to schools and public places across Westman so that anyone who needs help in a moment of crisis knows exactly who to call.
“I was pretty attached to Pavo, so I was like, what can I do to spin this off?” Hebner said. “If you’re a kid and facing mental health issues, that’s pretty scary. I wanted to show that we can get through this.”
Hebner has faced his own challenges with maintaining positive mental health, and says he knows many people who also struggle, whether it’s with anxiety, depression or other issues that are far more common than people realize.
When Hebner was struggling with low mental health as a teenager, he remembers keeping himself cut off from the world, shut away in his room. It’s not an experience that he wants any young person to have to go through. If he had had a sticker showing the phone number to resources without having to take time to look it up, it would have been very helpful, he added, which is why he’s so passionate about making sure kids have immediate access to phone numbers of agencies that can help them in moments of crisis.
“It’s a pretty immediate, knee-jerk phone call to make. The damage is usually done in the time it takes to look up the number to call —if it takes 30 seconds or more. We wanted the logo with the number right out there with Pavo’s friendly face on it,” Hebner said.
Part of Hebner’s wellness plan for himself is to continue to get creative with metal working, which keeps him fairly busy in his workshop. He’s also continuously thinking up new designs for Pavo the Peacock merchandise, which is sold exclusively at Plaza Petals Flower Shoppe in Souris.
All of the money Hebner makes through the sale of the items goes straight back into making more stickers and merchandise that will spread mental health and crisis plan awareness, he said.
“I have plans, and I freestyle a lot. I come up with my plans when I’m talking to somebody,” Hebner says of his creative method. “I want to crack open ideas of how we talk to our kids. I want to make that into a children’s book.”
It’s important that Hebner channel an element of fun and silliness into his work, because he wants children and teens struggling with mental health issues to know that even for people who live with mental health diagnoses, life isn’t always a struggle, and is still worth living for the moments of joy, happiness, laughter and togetherness.
“I want kids to know that we can get through this and we can even have fun with it. We’re not always sad, we’re not always crazy,” he said. “And let’s not think we’re in crisis if we’re sad for one day.”
Thankfully, Hebner says society has come a long way in dismantling the stigma that surrounds mental health conditions, and young people are learning more about how to navigate mental health than ever before. Even in his own life, Hebner says people he encounters seem more willing to talk about mental health issues without feeling ashamed or nervous to broach the topic.
“I hear people saying things like, ‘Oh, what kind of pill do you take now?’” he said.
Cindy Russell, the owner of Plaza Petals Flower Shoppe in Souris, has been one of Hebner’s biggest supporters. Choosing to carry Pavo the Peacock merchandise in her store was an easy decision for Russell, who is vocal about spreading awareness and knowledge of mental health.
“It’s such a significant thing in everybody’s life these days. Whether you suffer from mental health or not, someone you know does,” Russell said. “Just making people aware and showing that people do care and we don’t have to hide it any more is important, because it’s out there.”
Whether it’s hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, hats, scarves, and even hockey pucks, Russell said she’s proud to sell Pavo the Peacock apparel and hopes that the more people associate the peacock with mental health awareness, the more supported people will feel in their journeys.