A local restaurant is being investigated by the provincial body charged with oversight of employment and fair treatment of employees after allegations were made against the restaurant for working conditions surrounding St. Jean Baptiste Day.
The problem, as far as the owner of Two O Seven Steak and Seafood is concerned, is that St. Jean Baptiste Day is not observed in the community and Kahnawake is not beholden to Quebec law.
“It’s not my fight, so I passed the letter on to my lawyer,” said Two O Seven owner Walter Horne. “St. Jean Baptiste Day is a day that is insulting to the community, so we don’t observe it.”
Horne received a letter from the provincial Commission des normes, de l’equite de la sante et securite dated August 22, saying they have begun an investigation into the situation.
In the letter, addressed to Horne at the steakhouse, it says ‘that following a complaint, an investigation has begun and an investigator will contact you in coming days to clarify the situation.’
Further, the letter goes on to explain – all in French – that the CNESST has six months to begin proceedings in front of a tribunal. A copy of the law – also all in French — was attached to the letter.
No indication was made in the letter about what infractions may have occurred, but Horne thinks it has to do with an employee not getting paid double time on St. Jean Baptiste, which is a statutory holiday in Quebec, but not in Kahnawake.
“I could see if we had some sort of conflict with an employee, but I hadn’t heard anything about it,” Horne said. “But this is just petty stuff and it feels like we’re being picked on. I was mad (the other day) but I’m not anymore. When I got the letter, though, I flipped out.”
Horne said he has advised the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake of the situation, given there are a number of businesses in the community that employ non-Natives and the precedent that this case could establish.
MCK spokesperson Lisa Lahache said last week the MCK would not be providing comment.
“Since this inquiry deals with an individual’s employment and salary details working for a private business, the MCK will not be providing comment at this time,” she said.
Horne, however, said he didn’t know who else to turn to.
“I’ve sent it off to the MCK. They are the ones who should write a letter back on my behalf,” he said.