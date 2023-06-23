… So Joe and some other senior boys had snuck his sister over to the boys’ school at night. She hid in the laundry cart that was making its way over from the girls’ to the boys’ side. Her brother was waiting for her. They brought her up to the attic.
The senior boys were helping her hide - they brought her some food, blankets, a shit pale and other necessities.
She hid there for a month, until they stopped searching for her. Then she escaped the school by sliding down a fire escape pole in the night.
Joe got a letter from her later on saying she had made it to Chicago and was safe. She was staying with people she knew over there who had just legitimately graduated residential school the year before. She got a job and was working there now.
When he read that she was safe, that’s when he was happy.
*
… Né: ká:ti’ Joe tánon’ ne ronátia’ke rotisken’rakéhte’ tsi niwahsón:tes atahsehton’kéha tahshakotiia’ténhawe ’ ne shakokèn:’a tsi nonkwá:ti ne rotisken’rakéhte tsi thonterihwaienstáhkhwa’. Ienentstakwararáhkhwa’ ka’seréhtakon wa’ontahséhte’ sok iahatíhawe’ tsi nonkwá:ti ne rotisken'rakéhte’ thonterihwaienstáhkhwa’. Rohtsì:’a shakohrhá:rehkwe’. Tsi ka’nonhkwakèn:tore’ iahshakotiia’ténhawe’.
Ne sénha thotí:ien’s rotisken’rakéhte’ wahshakotiié:nawa’se’ aiontáhsehte’ - washakotihawíhten’ ne atennà:tshera’, ahsire’shòn:’a, bathiám, tánon’ ó:ia’ nahò:ten’ teiakotonhwentsó:ni.
Sewenhnì:ta nikarì:wes tho tiakotahséhton, tsi niió:re wahóntka’we’ tsi shakotiia’tí:saks. Sok wa’e’niá:ken’ne’ ne tsi ionterihwaienhstáhkhwa’ ohonro’tà:ke wa’ontiá:nenhte’ tsi niwahsón:tes.
Wahohiatonhseró:ta’se’ Joe tahonwahiá:tonhse’ tsi skén:nen iahà:’onwe’ ne Chicago. Tehatiiáhse’ ne onkwe’shòn:’a thonwatiienté:ri ne tho. Òn:wa’k tehonatohétston ne tsi iontientáhkhwa’ tsi ionterihwaienstáhkhwa’ shitióhsera. Wa’akoio’tenhseraién:ta’ne’ tánon’ tho ki’ ó:nen tiakoió’te’.
Tsi ó:nen wahawennahnó:ten’ tsi skén:nen iahà:’onwe’, wahatshennón:ni’.