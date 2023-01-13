WALKERTON – The Walkerton Capitals continue the PJHL regular season with a series of away games, not returning to home ice until Saturday, Jan. 28.
They’ll be hoping to repeat Friday night’s exciting game against the Kincardine Bulldogs that ended in a 7-6 overtime victory for Walkerton.
Both teams came out strong and determined to win. Walkerton got on the scoreboard three minutes into the game with a goal by Keegan Fischer from Campbell Hobson and Owen Troyer. Kincardine replied two minutes later – Carter Servais on his way to a hat trick, from Steven Grant. Walkerton got two more – Sam Shakes unassisted, and Troyer from Kyle Durrer and Owen Tichbourne, making it 3-1. Kincardine’s Servais wasn’t done yet – he took advantage of a power-play opportunity and scored his second goal of the night on assists from Harrison Meulensteen and Kieran Moore. Goal No. 3 for the hat trick came before the end of the first period, on an assist from Nolan MacKinnon.
The second period started with the score tied at 3-3 and fans looking forward to more edge-of-their-seats excitement. They weren’t disappointed. The Capitals got into a bit of penalty trouble, and Kincardine’s Gavin Downs scored on the power play from Gavin Gibbons and Austin Waite to take the lead. The Capitals replied with a power-play goal of their own, Tichnourne from Durrer and Caleb Morrison, and regained the lead before the end of the period with a goal by JJ Lavigne from Shakes.
The third period saw Walkerton build the lead with another goal, Graham Gateman from Lavigne and Fischer. But then it looked like the last few minutes of the game would once again be the Caps’ downfall, as Kincardine tied the score with goals by Moore from Servais, and Meulensteen, also on an assist by Servais.
With the score tied at 6-6, the game went into overtime and the Caps’ captain Jett Morningstar scored 35 seconds into the period for the 7-6 win.
Mount Forest 9, Walkerton 2
The next night in Mount Forest, it was a different story for the Capitals, as the Patriots took an early lead and just kept scoring, to claim a 9-2 victory.
The Capitals managed to squeeze in a power play goal in the second period – Gateman from Trevor Fischer and Lavigne. The closing minutes of the third period saw the Caps get a penalty shot, and Morningstar didn’t miss.
Otherwise, the game belonged to the Patriots, beginning with a hat trick by Bryan Richardson in the first period on assists by Dylan Szymanowski and Elijah Brahaney, Brody Leblanc and Caleb Cribbin, and Leblanc and Szymanowski. The Patriots scored four times in the second period – Cribbin from Riley Torrie and Charlie Mckenzie, Cameron Voisin from Mckenzie and Leblanc, Leblanc on the power play from Cribbin and Brahaney, and Evan Dewar from Brahaney and Torrie. They topped off their win with two more goals in the third, both on the power play – Cribbin from Mckenzie, and Dylan Szymanowski from Brahaney, while goalie Tristan Szymanowski picked up the win, for a final score of 9-2.
Upcoming Games
Walkerton plays in Goderich on Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., and in Wingham on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, 3:30 p.m. The team plays again on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Mitchell at 8 p.m. The team has two more away games the next weekend – Friday, Jan. 20 in Hanover, 8:30 p.m., and Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22 in Kincardine for a 3:30 p.m. game. Then it’s back to home ice on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8:30 p.m. when the Wingham Ironmen are in town.