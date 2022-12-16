WINGHAM – The third stage of renovations in the X-ray department of the Wingham and District Hospital is complete, according to a report from the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance (LWHA) board of directors.
The report said, “The office area is complete except for the desks and furniture. Once this work is done and office moves complete, the temporary wall will be removed and the waiting area renovations started.”
According to the report, windows and doors continue to be updated, with two more patient rooms being completed, and all wooden doors have been replaced.
Renovations to the staff changing room are scheduled for January 2023.
In other board meeting highlights, the report stated that the pharmacy team had completed the automatic packager replacement at the Wingham hospital, which packages most oral tablets and capsules, and supplies the Listowel site.
Recruitment activities continue as hospitals continue to struggle with staffing shortages and emergency room closures; LWHA provided several updates in its report.
Rural family medicine residency
Dr. Derek Gateman has been actively advocating with both university and Ontario Health representatives for a local family residency program.
“The province is expanding the number of medical school and residency spots over the next five years and as the medical school numbers increase, it will be imperative that the province and the collective group of medical schools increase training opportunities for family medicine,” states the report. “It is well established that students and post-graduates will often return to their previous training locations to practice medicine upon graduation.”
Health human resources update
The report says LWHA has been fortunate to have new staff join the organization this fall, and that recruitment remains a priority “as we continue to struggle with a number of long-term medical leaves.”
Officials say the human resources and clinical teams are working closely together to ensure that staff return to work as soon as they are able, with additional supports where needed.
Recruitment
In October, members of the HR team, including the physician recruiter, visited F.E. Madill Seconadary School’s high school careers class to highlight the various careers within healthcare. Officials report that students were very engaged and asked many insightful questions.
“As a recruitment strategy to continue to increase the awareness and interest in the various roles within health care, we are pleased to announce that we are expanding the ‘take your kid to work day/student job shadow’ opportunity to all students of staff who would like to take part in a healthcare job shadow experience outside of the dedicated Grade 9 program through the high schools,” states the report.
Surge preparation
The report talked about provincial hospitals being overwhelmed with pediatric patients. They anticipate this issue will persist into the winter months.
“All hospitals will have a role in supporting this surge,” the report stated. “At this time, we are preparing for increased volumes both in our inpatient and emergency departments. In situations where we have capacity, we will also be asked to support regional hospitals with load leveling or taking patients from a hospital which is over capacity.
“Hospitals in Huron and Perth and throughout the Southwest are working together to support patients and families in our communities.”
Wingham CT
A small project team has been created to begin the planning work required to bring a CT service to Wingham.
LWHA hopes to be ready to participate in the Mohawk/Medbuy request for proposal process next summer.
Nuclear Waste Management Organization
LWHA has been approached by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, which is currently investigating the viability of a deep geological repository for used nuclear fuel near Teeswater. As part of their due diligence, they are reviewing the community health programs and infrastructure.
“We believe that our physical infrastructure can manage the increase in volumes resulting from the growth in population,” states the report. “The greater challenge is having sufficient physician, nursing allied health and support staff to care for the projected increased number of residents.”
Partnering with Huron and Perth EMS
The LWHA ED (emergency department) teams are working in partnership with Huron and Perth EMS to implement a Fit to Sit program.
This allows EMS, in partnership with staff, to decide if patients arriving via ambulance are fit to wait for care in the waiting room, be transferred directly into a room or have EMS wait with the patient until a room becomes available.
The goal of this program is to ensure that the sickest patients receive care at the right time while alleviating unnecessary off load delays for EMS.