Police say they seized fentanyl with a street value of $25,000 and arrested two people in a drug trafficking investigation.
According to a press release from the Saint John Police Force, officers with the Street Crime Integrated Enforcement Unit and the Kennebecasis Police Force arrested a 31-year-old Saint John man and a 37-year-old Quispamsis woman on Thursday for possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime.
In an email, Insp. David Brooker said the pair were arrested together in the uptown area around 4 p.m., and officers allegedly seized approximately 68 grams of fentanyl.
The arrests were said to be part of an investigation called Project Fusion which started earlier this month and focuses on fentanyl. Police say the street value of the drugs seized was $25,000.
The pair were released on an undertaking to appear in court October 19.