Environment Canada has issued a public weather alert for most of the Northwest.
A snowfall warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for communities including Kenora, Fort Frances, Emo, Rainy River, Dryden, Ignace, and Sioux Lookout.
Up to 15 to 20 centimetres of heavy snow are expected tonight through Wednesday.
A weather advisory was issued for communities including Ear Falls, Red Lake, Atikokan, Shebandowan, Quetico, and Upsala, where 10 to 15 centimetres of snow are expected.
In an interview on Monday, meteorologist Geoff Coulson said "I think the way things are shaping up right now, many areas could be around the freezing mark, by Wednesday afternoon."
He said the weather system comes from the Southwestern United States, which they have been tracking the last couple of days.
"So initially the snow may be... fairly regular snow for the winter months, but then [it will] become sort of a heavier snow as the snow continues Wednesday afternoon and before it tapers off Wednesday evening," he said, adding temperatures are fairly seasonal with a little dip.
"Normal highs for this time of year for the area are around 3 C. Normal overnight lows are around -9 C," he said. "Wednesday night into Thursday morning as that snow tapers off and the low moves away overnight, the low in many areas [will be] - 12 C to - 14 C, colder than normal."
"But then we do see temperatures bouncing back to more seasonal values as we head into the weekend."