Eganville – Bonnechere Valley will not be passing on a $200 fee for planning pre-consultations – yet.
“I was very disappointed this actually passed (at Renfrew County council),” Mayor Jennifer Murphy said during a committee meeting of council last Tuesday afternoon.
She said she had first-hand experience in dealing with planning pre-consultations and it was good to have that service, so she was opposed to a fee.
“I know with my own severance how important the pre-consultation was,” she said.
The impact of the decision by the county will trickle down to the municipality, according to CAO Annette Gilchrist’s report. She said the County of Renfrew passed the proposed fee for planning pre-consultations in late June and the document with the fees is available for the public to view.
“We will be involved for any pre-consultations on planning matters where Bonnechere Valley council is the approval authority (zoning),” she said. “It is estimated that this will cost the township approximately $2,000 per year.”
If the municipality wants to collect these fees from applicants then the township Fee By-Law needs to be revised, she said.
“Otherwise, these costs will be collected through the tax levy,” she said.
Ms. Gilchrist said pre-consultations for applicants where the county is the approval authority (consents) will not impact BV directly.
Mayor Murphy said she felt this is an important service for people and she was opposed to the fee.
The tariff of fees for the county showed the fee is $200 for Stage 1 pre-consultation and if there is a planning application submitted within 12 months of a Stage 1 pre-consultation it shall be reduced by $200.
Ms. Gilchrist said the availability to meet with county staff at the township office is not affected. “Those are not being changed,” she said.
A pre-consultation is different, she explained.
“The county is going to charge regardless if it is a consent,” she added.
Mayor Murphy questioned if having county staff available at the township office has reduced the need for pre-consultation.
Ms. Gilchrist said it was too soon to tell, but she would be tracking those numbers.
“I think you have a better idea after meeting county staff here how your pre-consultation would go,” the mayor said.
Councillor Brent Patrick said he was concerned if pre-consultation becomes mandated and is an additional fee for applicants.
Ms. Gilchrist said it applies to zoning by-laws and minor variances in the township.
“We can track it for six months and see how many $200 we have to pay to the county,” she noted.
If there had been a charge before this it would have amounted to about $2,000 annually, she was told.
Mayor Murphy said since township ratepayers have not had county staff in the office until more recently, they need to see what that impact would be.
“It would be interesting to see if we go from 10 a year to two,” she said.
Councillor John Epps said the municipality could consider covering the fee.
“I like the idea of us covering the pre-consultation fee that would theoretically lead to more applications and building,” he said.
Ms. Gilchrist said she will bring a report back to council in December showing how much this has cost the township.