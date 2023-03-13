It may seem odd to take music from around the time of early North American colonization and put Indigenous words to it, but for Andrew Balfour it’s an act of reconciliation, personally as well as artistically.
“My great love is music from the Renaissance,” Balfour said in an interview Friday morning, March 10.
Balfour is Cree, but grew up in a white household under the assimilation policies of 1960s Manitoba.
“I was a ‘60s scooper, so I was taken away from my blood when I was about six months old, so I’ve spent most of my life trying to reconnect with my Indigenous roots and language and culture and medicine,” he said. “And I do that through music, so it’s been a very healing and therapeutic journey.”
He lost his culture, but says he was more fortunate than most.
“I was lucky, because I went into a very loving and musical family.”
That meant singing in a church choir as a boy, and going on to learn trumpet and study music at the university level.
An accomplished composer and conductor, he now lives in Toronto.
Musical fusion
Balfour, 56, was in St. John’s as part of a tour with the Vancouver chamber group Musica Intima.
Their project is called Nagamo, which means “sing” in Cree. Balfour took sacred scores from Renaissance composers such as Byrd and Tallis, and arranged them around Cree and Ojibway words.
“It’s not translations from the Latin or English. It’s set to an Indigenous perspective and spirituality,” he said.
The choir performed as part of a larger collaboration with Shallaway Youth Choir conducted by Kellie Walsh, as well as an Inuit choir from Nunatsiavut called Ullugiagâtsuk.
Inuk soprano Deantha Edmunds also made an appearance, singing her celebrated song “Legacy” from the 2022 album “Connections,” for which she won MusicNL awards as Indigenous and classical artist of the year.
It’s also nominated for an East Coast Music Award.
“I wrote it to honour and uplift missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited plus (MMIWGTS+),” she told The Telegram Friday. “Honestly, it came from a very personal place which was really just for me at the beginning of it. This song has grown and travelled so far already.”
The rendition during Saturday’s performance at the Anglican Cathedral featured children’s voices as well as the Atlantic String Quartet, all arranged by Memorial University professor Leslee Heys.
It also featured a solo part sung by Edmunds’ daughter, Annabelle.
“It’s important for me to be able to share that tradition with her, because she’s going to take on the world, hopefully,” she said.
Edmunds says the diversity of ideas that came together on Saturday is an important goal for musicians and their audiences.
“This concert is really an exchange. It’s a exchange and sharing of traditions, of music, of language,” she said.
Balfour couldn’t agree more.
He says Musica Intima is a professional, non-Indigenous choir that will sing early a cappella music with Indigenous words.
And he’s been working with youth choirs in every stop they’ve made.
“Collaboration is everything in the arts — sharing. We can’t be creative in silos,” he said.
“Projects like this are important in Canada, because all of us need to work together towards true reconciliation and understanding and listening and respecting and building safe platforms for Indigenous stories to be told for everybody. Because I don’t think we’re going to survive as a country if we can’t be reconciled.”