Kids in Oxford County can explore Indigenous culture in a new program being launched by an Ingersoll group committed to advancing reconciliation.
IndigiKNOW, a program offered by the Ingersoll and Area Indigenous Solidarity and Awareness Network (IISAN), aims to create a space for kids ages six to 16 to have meaningful discussions about Indigenous identity, histories and culture.
The goal is "to explore Indigeneity through creative expression and community connection," said Patricia Marshal, an Ingersoll resident of Anishinaabe descent and the director of IISAN.
"We're going to highlight Indigenous artists, art styles, authors and musicians and some dance styles, with the goal of helping the next generation to know better and do better," she said.
The program was made possible with a $5,000 grant from Communities Building Youth Futures Oxford County and is being launched in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oxford County to ensure the environment is inclusive, engaging and safe for participants, Marshal said.
As was the case when she created the IISAN network, Marshal drew inspiration for the program from her four children, who are between the ages of one and 10 and of Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee and European descent.
She said her kids face racism in their community, which is often rooted in a lack of understanding and knowledge about "what being Indigenous is."
"It's just about breaking down the stereotypes so that way kids can understand from their own point of view instead of the point of view of their situations," Marshal said.
By starting these conversations at a young age, kids can form their opinions and "do better in the future than what has been done in the past," she added.
The program, open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth, will be held on the third Monday of each month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ingersoll branch at 58 Thames St. A light meal will be provided to participants.
To Marshal's knowledge, it's the first program of its kind in Oxford. But with the grant lasting only until November, she plans to seek additional funding to continue the program beyond then.
"I'm hoping, because this program is so needed, that we can continue to offer it as long as people are willing to participate," she said.
Pre-registration for the IndigiKNOW is preferred and can be done by emailing IISANnetwork@gmail.com, but walk-ins are welcome.
