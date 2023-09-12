WELLINGTON ‒ It will cost the county approximately $40,000,000 to improve 28 intersections over the next 10 years.
First discussed at a Wellington County Roads Committee meeting in April, an updated report on intersection improvements, capital budget, and future work proposes 28 improvements including 25 permanent traffic signals or roundabouts, two temporary traffic signals, and one traffic calming measure.
With an estimated total budget of $40,650,000, the report projects two-to-three intersection improvements that will be completed annually from 2024 to 2033.
"The current strategy to prioritize permanent intersection improvements is for intersection projects to coincide with other adjacent planned road projects such as repaving or reconstruction road work," said county engineer Don Kudo, in the report. "This provides project integration and alignment for overall capital road projects to be efficiently constructed from a cost and construction basis."
All intersections included were prioritized through the Road Master Action Plan (Road MAP) and technical warrants with five additional locations highlighted as “Under Review” due to studies suggesting improvements may be necessary.
The report says those five intersections should be monitored and their status confirmed for future consideration but that immediate implementation may not be possible due to funding limitations and other constraints such as property, design, boundary locations, and project delivery.
Kudo also said that in cases where safety is of high concern or no nearby road improvements are projected, the installation of temporary traffic signals will be considered as an interim measure until long-term solutions are determined.
The full list of intersection improvements is here.
