Maple View Public School has opened its doors to students, the first cohort to stroll the halls. The new public junior kindergarten to grade 6 school brings together the students of E.W. Norman and E.T. Carmichael, and W.J. Fricker Public School, which were all closed. Maple View is located at the former W.J. Fricker site at 790 Norman Avenue, North Bay.
Nobody from the school was available to comment on how opening day went, but Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissig, issued a statement regarding the historic day.
“The completion of the new Maple View Public School in North Bay is great news for our community,” Fedeli said. “This investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment in the years ahead.”
He reminded folks that the province contributed $19.4 million to the Near North District School Board to build North Bay’s newest school, all part of “Ontario’s ongoing efforts to build and improve local schools.”
Fedeli noted the province is contributing $15 billion “to support school construction, repair, and renewal over 10 years.” Since 2018, the government has approved close to 200 school projects “more than 300 childcare and education building-related projects.”
Of those projects more than 100 are actively under construction.
Maple View Public School has room for 308 kids, and there are 73 childcare spaces as well.
“The new Maple View Public School is a modern, bright and welcoming facility that will provide a vibrant teaching and learning environment for families, staff and most importantly students,” noted Craig Myles, the Director of Education for the Near North District School Board.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.